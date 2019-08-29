Ian Robertson is one of the most influential people you may have never heard of.

Ian Robertson leaves the NSW ICAC (IMAGE: AAP/Joel Carrett)

"There's been a massive fuck up," NSW Labor's now suspended general secretary Kaila Murnain allegedly told party lawyer Ian Robertson after she had found out about the party receiving illegal donations from a Chinese billionaire.

According to Murnain's testimony to the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), Robertson told her to forget all about it.