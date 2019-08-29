There are calls for Australia to commit to a future of hydrogen-based renewable energy. But like most energy solutions, the reality is not so simple.

Loy Yang coal power station, part of a coal-to-hydrogen pilot project (Image: AAP/JULIAN SMITH)

Prior to May's “climate change election", Australians heard quite a bit about hydrogen. Chief Scientist Alan Finkel argued that the continent, with our immense wind and solar resources, was perfectly placed to develop the fuel as a low-emission replacement for fossil fuel exports. Former opposition leader Bill Shorten even pledged a $1 billion hydrogen plant in Gladstone to help kick-start the industry.

Now, a Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) report finds that the global cost of “green hydrogen” -- fuel cells created from renewables via electrolysis -- could fall by almost 80% by 2030, a global analysis that follows similar predictions this year.