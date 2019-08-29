It may have been a close night for the major contenders, but audiences weren't having a bar of the smaller follow-ups.

A close night Nine won over Seven and Ten. From 8.40pm Seven went to episode three of Cheat and the audience fled -- 371,000 -- after Celebrity Chase had averaged 913,000 (down from the previous week’s 1.02 million).

Nine wasn't much better. Once The Block had ended at 8.30 pm (1.12 million), Nine’s debutante Grand Hotel saw the audience flee as well -- it averaged 496,000. And over on Ten it was a similar story: once The Bachelor and his flock had finished preening (959,000), My Life Is Murder saw its audience slump to 582,000.