Crikey apologises to David Leyonhjelm.

An item published in Crikey entitled “A ‘randy’ politician’s unsolicited contraception advice” may have been taken by some readers to imply that former senator David Leyonhjelm was in some way a danger to women, sexually harasses them and is predisposed towards sexual assault. If any readers gained any such impression we unreservedly withdraw these inferences and apologise to Mr Leyonhjelm.