Boris Johnson's move to prorogue parliament is breathtakingly risky, especially for a conservative party.

Blimey. That was bloody quick. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set up a process that will prorogue (i.e. suspend) British parliament at the end of the first week of September until the middle of October. There will then be a Queen's speech, setting out a new government program, ahead of what everyone assumes will be a "no-deal" Brexit on October 31.

The suspension of parliament for five of the next nine weeks is ostensibly, procedurally, cued to the calling of a Queen's speech -- standard practice. But the only purpose of the Queen's speech is to make the prorogation possible.