In June, following federal police raids on the ABC’s Sydney offices and a News Corp journalist’s home, editors around the country came out to denounce the attack on press freedom. The story was carried on the front page of almost every major newspaper.
There was one exception. The West Australian, the dominating newspaper in WA, ran a short story on page six about the raids and has published no substantive mention of the high-profile campaign to protect media freedom since.
