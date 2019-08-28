Seven's debut of The Proposal took a knee as viewers changed the channel.

(Image: Seven Entertainment)

The Block (1.209 million) and Seachange (812,000) did well for Nine. Not it's 6pm news (1.16 million) compared to Seven’s, which topped the night with 1.55 million nationally. Ten's Australian Survivor looked good with 1.01 million and seems to be maintaining a solid hold on the demo.

Seven was just not competitive -- the heavily promoted new show The Proposal bombed with only 463,000 regional viewers. It followed Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly with 734,000 national viewers. It is just another dodgy marriage show changing viewers who watched Nine’s ratty Married At First Slight.