While political parties depend on donations to fund election campaigns, the incentive to game and break the rules around donations will overcome efforts to regulate them.

NSW Labor supporters at a 2018 conference (Image: AAP/Jeremy Ng)

Short of towing the NSW Labor Party out to sea and sinking it, is there anything that can be done about persistent corruption in NSW?

It's clear from evidence emerging at the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption inquiring into political donations that the party that gave us a series of corrupt ministers persists in simply refusing to abide by the most basic rules of ethics and probity.