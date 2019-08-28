The auction included several hideous objects given to Hawke by overseas governments, bits of furniture from the house, and many truly terrible Icelandic paintings.

Lucky Blanche d’Alpuget. For most people, losing a partner involves dealing with all of their stuff, deciding what to discard. But when you’ve been married to Australia’s most popular prime minister, there’s another option. You can sell everything you don’t want at auction.

Bob Hawke's items were on display at his former matrimonial home in Northbridge over the weekend, where Blanche, making tea in the kitchen, was happy to tell visitors that she was “glad to get rid” of the stuff.