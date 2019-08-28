Successive Australian governments have snubbed, time and again, south-east Asian countries. This represents a potentially significant problem for Australia's strategic foothold in the region.

Scott Morrison (right) and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam.

Australian governments have always been fond of talking up our Asian “neighbours”, "old friends”, "good friends”. But their track record of walking the talk is frankly embarrassing. At the highest level, Canberra has all but ignored its south-east and south Asian neighbours -- except Indonesia, Singapore and India -- for decades and, in some cases, 50 years or more.

This represents a potentially significant problem for Australia, especially strategically, given the US-Australia-Japan alliance’s chief rival China -- as well as other regional mid-sized powers like Japan and South Korea -- has taken the time to be neighbourly and friendly. China’s leader Xi Jinping and his No. 2 Li Keqiang are regular visitors to the capitals of even mid-sized countries in the Indo-Pacific region.