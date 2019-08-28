Australian governments have always been fond of talking up our Asian “neighbours”, "old friends”, "good friends”. But their track record of walking the talk is frankly embarrassing. At the highest level, Canberra has all but ignored its south-east and south Asian neighbours -- except Indonesia, Singapore and India -- for decades and, in some cases, 50 years or more.
This represents a potentially significant problem for Australia, especially strategically, given the US-Australia-Japan alliance’s chief rival China -- as well as other regional mid-sized powers like Japan and South Korea -- has taken the time to be neighbourly and friendly. China’s leader Xi Jinping and his No. 2 Li Keqiang are regular visitors to the capitals of even mid-sized countries in the Indo-Pacific region.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.