The arts sector is in the middle of a brutal tournament for small-to-medium funding. Under this government, there's no end in sight.

Australia’s cultural sector is in a tough spot following the re-election of Scott Morrison.

Many people, and the organisations they represent, pinned hopes on a Labor government. Bill Shorten is an avowed supporter of the arts, and a Labor victory was expected to deliver modest funding increases and a much more hospitable political climate. Now, they're facing down the culture wars against a newly confident conservative government.