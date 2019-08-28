Australia’s cultural sector is in a tough spot following the re-election of Scott Morrison.
Many people, and the organisations they represent, pinned hopes on a Labor government. Bill Shorten is an avowed supporter of the arts, and a Labor victory was expected to deliver modest funding increases and a much more hospitable political climate. Now, they're facing down the culture wars against a newly confident conservative government.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.