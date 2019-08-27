The Labor Party is sticking to its pre-election theory that raising ATAR entry scores for teaching degrees will lead to improved learning outcomes by attracting "high achievers" to the profession. As a teacher, and a so-called "high achiever", I can tell you it's not so simple.
Firstly, an ATAR is just a rank. University ATAR entry scores are set by marketplace demand, not by degree of difficulty. There cannot be a conversation about access to tertiary education in this country without a critique of of its commodification. The perceived crisis in education is not happening in the classroom, it is happening at the point of sale.
