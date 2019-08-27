University of Sydney vice-chancellor Michael Spence has come to the defence of Beijing-influence peddling Confucius Institutes.

Our two Spence on Confucius Institutes. As the vice-chancellor of a university reliant on revenue from foreign students, the University of Sydney's Michael Spence can probably be expected to be one of the key advocates for a strong Chinese presence in our higher education institutions, and so it has proved of late: Spence has suggested critics of our dependence on foreign students and the role of Chinese funding in academia might be racist, and motivated by a desire to ensure only kids from Mosman get educated at university. But even Spence is pushing plausibility when he insists that Chinese government-funded Confucius Institutes (CI), which have proliferated across campuses worldwide, are innocuous language institutions just like "the Alliance Francaise or Goethe-Institut".