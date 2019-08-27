This week, the Senate is holding inquiries into the possible repeal of the controversial medivac laws -- the process that allows doctors to transfer sick offshore detainees to Australia -- that passed against the minority Coalition government’s wishes earlier this year.
With the Coalition retaking the lower house in May and passing the very on-the-nose Migration Amendment (Repairing Medical Transfers) Bill 2019 in July, it all comes down to Senator Jacqui Lambie, who has announced she will only make a decision after the inquiry process.
