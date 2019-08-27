With the Coalition racing to repeal the controversial medivac laws, doctors and lawyers are working overtime to help asylum seekers trapped in offshore detention on Manus Island and Nauru.

This week, the Senate is holding inquiries into the possible repeal of the controversial medivac laws -- the process that allows doctors to transfer sick offshore detainees to Australia -- that passed against the minority Coalition government’s wishes earlier this year.

With the Coalition retaking the lower house in May and passing the very on-the-nose Migration Amendment (Repairing Medical Transfers) Bill 2019 in July, it all comes down to Senator Jacqui Lambie, who has announced she will only make a decision after the inquiry process.