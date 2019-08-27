Nine won the night over all, but Ten's Have You Been Paying Attention won the timeslot over Karl's return.

Karl revived? Nine’s night with This Time Next Year adding viewers to average 936,000. But that wasn’t enough to beat Ten’s Have You Been Paying Attention which picked up a solid 1.04 million, after Australian Survivor averaged 1.03 million which was a bigger audience that the one that watched the Ashes from Leeds on Sunday night and Monday morning. The Block lifted from last week to average 1.24 million with a week’s hacking, painting, bleeping and faux arguments from attention seeking bores.

In regional markets Seven’s 6pm News led with 588,000, from Seven News/TT on 545,000, then The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 388,000, Home and Away with 365,000 and The Block and ACA with 328,000 each.