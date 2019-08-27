Karl revived? Nine’s night with This Time Next Year adding viewers to average 936,000. But that wasn’t enough to beat Ten’s Have You Been Paying Attention which picked up a solid 1.04 million, after Australian Survivor averaged 1.03 million which was a bigger audience that the one that watched the Ashes from Leeds on Sunday night and Monday morning. The Block lifted from last week to average 1.24 million with a week’s hacking, painting, bleeping and faux arguments from attention seeking bores.
In regional markets Seven’s 6pm News led with 588,000, from Seven News/TT on 545,000, then The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 388,000, Home and Away with 365,000 and The Block and ACA with 328,000 each.
