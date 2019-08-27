After George Pell, high-profile people have signed out from the police, the courts, the jury system, the burden of proof and the entire rule of law. Welcome to the new abnormal.

Cardinal George Pell at Melbourne's County Court (Image: AAP/David Crosling)

The Archbishop of Melbourne, Peter Comensoli, believes that George Pell is innocent. He also believes that Pell’s victim is telling the truth. His solution for this contradiction is the obvious one: the victim identified the wrong rapist. Not even Pell’s defence lawyers had tried that one on; there weren’t a lot of 190cm archbishops trolling around St Patrick’s Cathedral in 1996-7.

It's laughable, yes, in the same way as is Andrew Bolt’s complete loss of faith in our legal system. As are the campaigns seemingly being waged by The Sydney Morning Herald and The Australian to convince us that the dissenting judgment of Justice Weinberg in Pell’s appeal is the only one that matters and, of itself, a sufficient basis for the High Court to step in and declare the cardinal a martyr.