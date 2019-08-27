Crikey readers discuss Barnaby Joyce's threats to desert the Coalition, and Josh Frydenberg's big economic problem.

When asked if they would support Barnaby Joyce's move to the crossbench, Crikey readers told us how they really felt: that the crossbench might not be quite far enough. While some would welcome the (potential) shift away from the limelight, others think that it would do little to diminish Joyce's appetite for attention. Elsewhere, readers weighed up Treasurer Josh Frydenberg's belated attempt to address the productivity crisis.

Judith O'Byrne writes: Should Barnaby move to the crossbench? No, he should move to a park bench.