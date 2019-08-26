LIKE A G7
Prime minister Scott Morrison has landed in France for the G7 summit, which Australia was invited to as an observer, with a new initiative to fight online extremism and plans to hold a short “pull-aside” meeting with Donald Trump.
Morrison will today announce a global code under which social media platforms will be asked to report on their attempts to intercept or take down extremist content, Nine papers report. It’s unclear if the US is on board, with French media reporting on Saturday that Trump has opposed social networks signing on. One of Trump’s aides has slammed the summit agenda, which focuses on democracy, gender equality, education and the environment, calling it “niche”, the ABC reports.
French president Emmanuel Macron is hoping to convince G7 leaders to halt the trade war, and Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has surprised the US by accepting France’s invitation to act as an observer ($).
HERE WE GO AGAIN
George Pell is planning to appeal his conviction in the High Court, with his legal team advising that the dissenting opinion in the Court of Appeal provides reasonable grounds to take the case higher, The Age and Sydney Morning Herald report.
Sources tell the papers that Pell, who has 21 days from Wednesday’s verdict to lodge an application, is determined to pursue his last avenue of appeal. It is expected to be centred on a broad provision which allows the court to intervene in any case “in the interests of the administration of justice”. Meanwhile, Labor’s Kristina Keneally has slammed Melbourne archbishop Peter Comensoli for continuing to insist Pell is innocent, calling it “distressing for so many reasons”.
THAT SHOULD FIX IT
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg plans to launch a productivity push, suggesting to corporate Australia that prioritising short-term shareholder returns above long-term investments is hurting national productivity rates. Frydenberg will today use a speech to the Business Council of Australia to challenge boards to rein in share buybacks and dividends, urging them to invest more in new technologies ($) rather than returning excess cash to shareholders, The Australian reports. It is hoped that the plan will kickstart flagging productivity and boost wages by $3000 a year.
RBA governor Philip Lowe, meanwhile, has spoken at a retreat for central bankers in Wyoming, warning that there is limited capacity to protect the global economy from “a period of major political shocks”, as political turbulence prompts economic jitters.
THEY REALLY SAID THAT?
Trump’s big chopper ruined my lawn.
Queen Elizabeth II, allegedly
The queen reportedly complained to Scott Morrison that the US president had damaged her gardens when he insisted on flying into Buckingham Palace by helicopter — a story the prime minister’s office has since denied.
Tim Fischer, maverick and curate’s egg, stared down extremists
“Fischer also understood something that today’s generation of Liberals and Nationals have forgotten: that One Nation not merely can, but must, be fought. With Fischer labelling Pauline Hanson’s vilification of Chinese-Australians divisive and wrong and attacking her economic lunacy, and Queensland senator Ron Boswell assiduously exposing One Nation’s links to the far-right fringe groups, the Nationals held the electoral line against the first outbreak of Hansonite racism in the 1998 election. Fischer, unlike his successors, never forgot the lesson. Earlier this year, he called for One Nation to be placed last by the Nationals after revelations it had treacherously sought funding from extremist US groups to undermine the Howard-Fischer gun laws. Instead, Nationals in the LNP preferenced One Nation, helping deliver Hanson her best electoral result ever.”
The Pell culture war rolls on…
“But the mix of judicial endorsement and sheer power-political “we got a win” has utterly swapped the polarities: the right is using the language of institutional critique — courts are influenced by ideology, expressive of wider power relations etc — while the progressives are identifying a lower court verdict and a two-to-one appeal as an expression of the judicial system’s truth-defining powers. If the High Court takes an appeal from Pell, then a final upholding will confirm this crossover absolutely, while a quashing of the conviction will drive everyone nuts.”
‘We have wasted too much time doing heavy lifting for white Australia’: Stan Grant
“Goodes regularly had prejudice, racism and venom spat at him during his last years as a footballer. But, as extraordinary as the experience was, it wasn’t unique. Stan Grant, a Wiradjuri man, says the situation is all too familiar. ‘I think the reality is in Australia, if you’re an Aboriginal person and you’re seen as being successful then somehow you need to soften the blow,’ he says. ‘You have to hold your tongue. You have to be grateful for your success, and Adam decided that he was going to stand up and speak about these things… he touched that sore point in Australia. Our history is our sore point.’”
Dipping our toe into the Gulf is fraught with risk – Tony Walker (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “The point is that the Strait of Hormuz at the entrance to the Gulf is one of the world’s most treacherous waterways. It is certainly the most commercially sensitive since a third of the world’s seaborne tradeable oil transits each day. Accidents can happen. This is far from a risk-free exercise. Canberra may be making a limited commitment at this stage but what if there is an incident leading to an escalation and Australia finds itself embroiled in a wider conflict? Would Morrison resist pressures from Washington for reinforcements? I don’t think so, especially if an Australian naval vessel was damaged or sunk.”
The US needs allies like Australia in this uncertain world ($) – Christopher Pyne (The Adelaide Advertiser): “Australia should be there. We are the United States’ best ally. We share each other’s values. We have been in every major military action in which it was in Australia’s national interests to be engaged with the US since 1917. It is in our national interests to protect international shipping and freedom of navigation. Critically, the United States needs allies in this uncertain world that step up when they need to and take part in operations. Any country can say they support the international rules based order and rely on the US for their protection. The better ally is the one that does more than talk – when requested, they act. That’s Australia.”
The Coalition’s border cruelty has been exposed – and Jacqui Lambie will decide if it returns – Katharine Murphy (The Guardian): “You might need a minute or two to process these insights, not because they are particularly complex, but because we don’t always take the time to analyse what’s happening. We don’t reflect on the fact our government, and governments before the current one, use (and have used) cruelty deliberately, institutionally, as a matter of policy, to assert our sovereignty, and dissuade asylum seekers from coming to Australia by boat. We don’t tend to think about this for two reasons. The first is it all happens out of our sight. The second is a self-protective mechanism: if we remember that institutional cruelty is deployed on our behalf, it triggers moral discomfort.”
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Melbourne
-
The inquest into the death of Yorta Yorta woman Tanya Day in police custody will begin, with her family to host a vigil and smoking ceremony with the community beforehand.
-
James Baillieu, cousin to former premier Ted Baillieu, will appear in court, charged with using a black texta to graffiti a signboard in an ongoing fight with stockbroking firm Baillieu Limited.
Sydney
-
Energy Minister Angus Taylor will launch the Business Energy Advice Program to help eligible small businesses to spend less on energy.
-
Lord Mayor Clover Moore and Minister for the Arts Don Harwin will join Sydney Fringe Festival CEO Kerri Glasscock to announce funding for Fringe HQ, a pilot project featuring four low-cost performance spaces across three levels in Kings Cross.
-
An upper house inquiry into the operation and management of the Northern Beaches Hospital will begin.
-
ICAC will hold a public inquiry as part of an investigation it is conducting into allegations concerning political donations, the NSW Branch of the Australian Labor Party (ALP), members of Chinese Friends of Labor and others.
-
A funeral will be held for for Sydney CBD stabbing victim Michaela Dunn.
Brisbane
-
A trial will begin for Logan councillor Stacey McIntosh, accused of siphoning more than $180,000 from an engineering company into her own bank accounts.
-
Former prime minister Kevin Rudd will give a speech entitled “Alternative Visions for Australia’s Future” at UQ.
Gold Coast
-
Dreamworld in partnership with Save the Bilby Fund will announce the progress of the Greater Bilby National Recovery Plan.
-
Minister for Police and Corrective Services Mark Ryan along with Commissioner of Police Katarina Carroll will officially open the Youth, Technology and Virtual Communities Conference, with delegates from 17 countries across the world.
Perth
-
Suspended lord mayor Lisa Scaffidi will appear before the inquiry into the City of Perth.
-
A state funeral will be held for Graham “Polly” Farmer, the first indigenous coach in VFL/AFL history.
Jakarta, Indonesia
-
Anthony Albanese will make his first overseas visit since becoming federal opposition leader.
2 thoughts on “Morrison takes social media agenda to G7”
R. Ambrose RavenAugust 26, 2019 at 7:56 am
morrison actually means “dissenting content”. morrison is simply extending the longstanding reactionary desire to censor the internet.
How easily we are being persuaded to adopt the same degree of surveillance, suppression, denunciation and oppression that we would have so eagerly condemned had it been done in the USSR or North Korea. Ineffective “counter-terrorism” will nevertheless cost about $1.2 billion in FY15 – mostly ASIO and the federal police, though some funding also goes to the war community, the Australian Secret Intelligence Service and the Attorney-General’s Department.
Appalling laws of this sort if nothing else demonstrate that terrorism is rampant in the senior levels of politics. Western terrorism of this sort exemplifies the institutionalised violence of our political class. It also demonstrates their total and apparently committed contempt for the real issues, let alone real solutions.
morrison is not focussing on anything of actual benefit to us. Why would He when He has told the States that there will be no extra money for State services for us. Nor any return of the $80 billion in hospital and school cuts announced in abbott’s 2014 Austerity Budget. He said the states, too, should cut spending rather than increase taxes.
R. Ambrose RavenAugust 26, 2019 at 8:00 am
Pyne writes “Australia should be there”? A return of the “merchants of death” so popular after the Great War?
EY has provided a timeline of its interactions with Christopher Pyne to a parliamentary inquiry looking into the former defence minister’s new job. Christopher Pyne discussed defence business consulting jobs with multinational military contracting giant EY while he was still in cabinet. Pyne also accepted the consulting job just nine days after leaving politics.
Australia is in the midst of vastly expanding its defence expenditure, including through its new $50bn future submarines project and the $35bn future frigate project. Pyne’s role was designed to help EY capture a larger share of that defence spend. “EY … formed a view that Mr Pyne’s 26 years’ experience as a politician would be beneficial to EY’s strategy in growing our defence industry practice, via engaging him as a consultant.”
Pyne! The loathsome Pyne who in March ’15 tried to blackmail the Independents with the destruction of the National Collaborative Research Infrastructure Scheme costing just $150 million a year and the sacking of thousands of its scientists, if they didn’t pass his Tertiary Education package!