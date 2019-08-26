Barnaby Joyce, as of last week, is threatening to leave the Coalition.
The former deputy prime minister has had a whirlwind two years. He's come through a citizenship saga, a highly publicised affair and pregnancy, a related "government job” scandal, still unresolved sexual harassment allegations and an eventual resignation from Nationals leadership. Despite it all, Joyce managed to retake New England in May with a thumping primary vote of 54.8% -- a 2.5% swing -- in May.
