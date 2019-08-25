Australia's policy imagination is moored in disciplinary logic. Maya Newell's new doco shows the harm that can cause.

NT student Dujuan in the classroom (Image: In My Blood It Runs)

In My Blood It Runs, the new documentary from Gayby Baby director Maya Newell, follows the story of Dujuan, an Arrente and Garrwa boy from around Alice Springs (Mparntwe). Ten years old at the time of filming, he had reached the age of criminal responsibility in all Australian states and territories.

That reality colours Dujuan's immense struggle to engage with the mainstream education system in town, and his family’s strenuous efforts both to encourage him in that, and keep him strong in his language and culture. But this film is not just a story about Dujuan. It's a window into the failings of the mainstream education system -- failings that are funnelling Indigenous kids into the hands of the criminal justice system.