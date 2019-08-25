Anecdotally, there are many tales of people rising from humble backgrounds to accomplish great things... but I am yet to meet too many of them.

(Unsplash/Kate Sade)

Many academics and writers of popular opinion have long advocated that we can and should choose any fulfilling career we desire, but the reality is that it's not so simple.

In this age of doomsayers predicting the rise of AI putting half the workforce on the bread line and into soup kitchens, and optimists promoting the chance for all people to fill their days with meaningful endeavour, we have forgotten the one person that all this pertains to: me. Or you for that matter.