One Nation senator and world banking conspiracy theorist Malcolm Roberts is taking to the stage at the Financial Services Council's Summit 2019.

(Image: AAP/LUKAS COCH)

From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours...

Wait, that Malcolm Roberts? The Financial Services Council's Summit 2019, held next week, will be an opportunity for the brightest minds in the industry to come together after the bruising of last year’s royal commission. But this year, the FSC, the sector’s peak body, has thrown a wildcard addition into what is otherwise a fairly standard lineup of establishment politicians, fund managers and law firm partners — One Nation senator and conspiracy theorist Malcolm Roberts. The Queensland senator is set to appear on a panel on “financial regulation in the Morrison government”, alongside Paul Bloxham, chief economist at HSBC, and Bryce Doherty, CEO of UBS Asset Management Australia.