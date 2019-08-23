The appeal result has drawn progressives and leftists even tighter into an embrace with a justice system they would and should be suspicious about.

The rejection of Cardinal George Pell's appeal against his convictions for child sexual abuse appears to have prompted two quite different responses from his supporters: utter silence from some, and a doubling down from others.

For the centre-right, who made noises about culture wars and easily swayed juries, it's as if Pell had never existed. No surprises there, since extending such an attack means arguing that two of three appeal judges could be swayed by public opinion, which could not help but raise wider doubts about how a court system is constituted. Pell wasn't worth it for them to go there.