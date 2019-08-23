Lidia Thorpe first heard that sacred Djab Wurrung trees were set to be destroyed when she was still the Member for Northcote, a state seat in Melbourne's inner north.
Speaking to me earlier this year, the Gunnai-Kurnai and Gunditjmara grandmother explains that she was emailed by a number of non-Aboriginal groups in the area warning her of the proposed bulldozing by the Victorian government. Thorpe is a Djab Wurrung woman with an unbroken matriarchal line. Safe to say, the planned destruction of 800-year-old sacred women's trees piqued her interest.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.