Campers hoping to save the Djab Wurrung trees are bracing for cops but, despite the eviction deadline passing, they are yet to come.

Protesters aiming to protect the Djab Wurrung trees from destruction by Vic Roads. Image: Chris Woods/Crikey

Lidia Thorpe first heard that sacred Djab Wurrung trees were set to be destroyed when she was still the Member for Northcote, a state seat in Melbourne's inner north.

Speaking to me earlier this year, the Gunnai-Kurnai and Gunditjmara grandmother explains that she was emailed by a number of non-Aboriginal groups in the area warning her of the proposed bulldozing by the Victorian government. Thorpe is a Djab Wurrung woman with an unbroken matriarchal line. Safe to say, the planned destruction of 800-year-old sacred women's trees piqued her interest.