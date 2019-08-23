Crikey readers go in on Queensland's anti-protest laws, Australia's American adventurism, Tasmania's renewables skirmish and the foreign education industry.

In a bumper edition of Crikey Comments, readers reached out to remind us that Australian governments are letting us down from north to south. First there's the increasingly rapid return of draconian Queensland, and the federal government's blind pursuit of America's agenda in the Middle East. Elsewhere, Crikey got a missive from Tasmania's complex renewable energy battlefield, and an institutional response to Bernard Keane on universities' dependence on foreign students.

Donald Latter writes: It is, of course, an absolute disgrace that new anti-protest laws should be introduced by this servile Queensland government. It hasn't got the guts to look the truth of the climate crisis in the face, but would rather spew out a pack of lies in a desperate attempt to garner votes from ignoramuses whose only source of information about the climate crisis is from Murdoch's rag The Courier-Mail. The same motive is behind Labor's pathetic eulogising of coal mining. It appals me that the future of my children's generation is in the hands of these morons.