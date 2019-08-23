Seeing trade through a lens of winners and losers, power and weakness, is a Donald Trump move. And it's increasingly common in Australia.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Is Australia dependent on China? Or is China dependent on Australia? At a time of increased geopolitical tension, the growing trade relationship between the two countries is now a burning political issue.

Australia’s iron ore exports to China have always been strong but, with the trade war between the US and China turning red-hot, they have strengthened further. The trade imbalance between Australia and China is now at a record high.