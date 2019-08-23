Is Australia dependent on China? Or is China dependent on Australia? At a time of increased geopolitical tension, the growing trade relationship between the two countries is now a burning political issue.
Australia’s iron ore exports to China have always been strong but, with the trade war between the US and China turning red-hot, they have strengthened further. The trade imbalance between Australia and China is now at a record high.
