“We have to keep telling our own stories. We have wasted too much time in the past in answering back and explaining and defending ourselves and doing too much emotional heavy lifting for white Australia,” Stan Grant tells me.
“I think we need to focus on doing what we need to do. We need to focus on doing our stories, our way, our truth unapologetically and defiantly and with courage.”
