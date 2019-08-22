Bob Brown's opposition to a new wind farm project isn't a sign of failure, it's a further victory. The way we live is fundamentally changing.

Bob Brown speaks at an anti-Adani rally (Image: AAP/Rohan Thompson)

In the last few weeks there were hectares of gleeful sledging of Bob Brown, after he came out against a proposed wind farm of 163 turbines on Robbins Island, off the coast of north west Tasmania. But he was absolutely right to. And the intervention was far more significant than his critics could understand.

The privately-owned island's proximity to the north west coast creates a wind corridor ideal for turbines. But it's also rich in bird life for the same reason, and such a concentration of turbines would flay several species towards extinction, while also dominating a narrow corner of landscape and horizon.