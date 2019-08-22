Australia's participation in Donald Trump's anti-Iran armada risks familiar, disastrous consequences. Conservatives are the ones best placed to argue against it.

(Image: AAP/DARREN ENGLAND)

Fifteen and a half years after our enthusiastic support for the US-led military intervention in Iraq, we're going back again. This time it's with a ship, a plane and a couple of hundred personnel to join another coalition of the willing, this time Donald Trump and Boris Johnson's armada targeting Iran.