Fifteen and a half years after our enthusiastic support for the US-led military intervention in Iraq, we're going back again. This time it's with a ship, a plane and a couple of hundred personnel to join another coalition of the willing, this time Donald Trump and Boris Johnson's armada targeting Iran.
Conservatives can make the best case against another Middle East debacle
Australia's participation in Donald Trump's anti-Iran armada risks familiar, disastrous consequences. Conservatives are the ones best placed to argue against it.
