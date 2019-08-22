The Celebrity Chase gave The Chase an opportunity to shine in prime time.

(Image: 7Plus)

Nine’s night, from Seven and Ten with the ABC in fourth spot in total people. But in the main channels the ABC slipped into third ahead of Ten thanks to the return of Utopia with a bang (976,000 nationally). Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell averaged 956,000 and Hard Quiz had 902,000. All three did better than The Bachelor with 845,000, looking a bit trite around the gills. Nine’s The Block took the non-news cake with 1.09 million.

Seven’s one off special, The Celebrity Chase averaged 1.02 million from 7.30. A cheap celebrity version of the most successful program on Seven gave the network a little taste of prime time gold (The Chase runs from 5pm to 6pm normally, outside the start to prime time ratings and ad rates). The solid audience for The Celebrity Chase didn’t help the new program Cheat starting straight after -- it could only hold 418,000 viewers.