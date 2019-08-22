Crikey readers discuss union decline and laws governing priests receiving confession.

What's next for the union movement in Australia? A great deal, if Crikey readers are anything to go by. Readers waded into the issue of drifting union power, offering an explanation for the cause of decline while adding hope for the future. Elsewhere, readers discussed the tricky topic of mandatory reporting laws for priests who receive confession.

Dean Ellis writes: What is the future of the union movement? Bright. Why? Because unions are part of the DNA of capitalism; they each need the other to survive. A unionist is yin to a capitalist’s yang; they are two sides of the same coin. Unionists are rarely ideologues staunchly committed to “unionism”. They are, unsurprisingly, just like everyone else, people with a well-developed sense of rational self-interest. A typical unionist is someone who joins a union not to advance some crypto communist agenda, but someone who sees being a member of a union as the best way to protect themselves against employer bastardy and or the best way to achieve a pay rise. That’s why unionists will tolerate appalling behaviour of union leaders; members don’t give a tinker’s cuss how badly their leaders behave so long as they get results. Australia is in a lag phase where millennial await the dying out of union dinosaurs before taking the reins of the movement. All it takes then is a little imagination and creativity and the union movement will again be competitive; it must be, for the sake of capitalism.