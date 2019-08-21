BORDERS AND MOVEMENT
Immigration: can’t live with it, can’t live without it. America is ageing rapidly but some states are literally running out of aged care workers, forcing harsh choices on offspring (probably doesn’t help when the wage for carers is a pittance though?).
It’s well known that large corporations love immigration, because it enables them to force down wages. The US meat and agri-food industries have long made an art form of this, and rely heavily on workers they can exploit — usually Hispanic workers, many of them illegal immigrants (our horticultural companies do similar).
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.