This week: aged care without immigrants, WeWork doesn't, writing when you were a kid, and ending the "cenecene".

BORDERS AND MOVEMENT

Immigration: can’t live with it, can’t live without it. America is ageing rapidly but some states are literally running out of aged care workers, forcing harsh choices on offspring (probably doesn’t help when the wage for carers is a pittance though?).

It’s well known that large corporations love immigration, because it enables them to force down wages. The US meat and agri-food industries have long made an art form of this, and rely heavily on workers they can exploit — usually Hispanic workers, many of them illegal immigrants (our horticultural companies do similar).