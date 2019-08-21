The night belonged to Seven and Nine's, but Ten's island escape hung in the game.

(Image: Channel 10)

A mixed night -- Seven won total people, Nine won the main channels, but Ten's Australian Survivor again did well, averaging 1.02 million national viewers, though couldn't beat The Block (1.14 million). Seachange had 807,000, up from 796,000 for the previous week, but still under the 1.10 for the debut.

Nine will be happy with the steadier audience figure, but already has a series that does this stuff better -- Doctor Doctor. Seven’s best program (apart from the 6pm News with 1.53 million nationally) and Home and Away (1.03 million nationally) was Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly, averaging 774,000 nationally. In regional markets it was Seven News/TT with 531,000, Seven’s 6pm news with 481,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 386,000, Home and Away with 352,000, and 7pm ABC news with 308,000.