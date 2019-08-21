George Pell remains, as he was yesterday, a convicted paedophile. The unanimous verdict of his jury -- that 20 or so years ago he committed one rape and four indecent acts against two choirboys in St Patrick’s Cathedral -- has been upheld by Victoria’s Court of Appeal.
It took Andrew Bolt a few minutes to declare the court’s decision “appalling” and reject it out of hand, as he did with the jury’s verdict in February. No need to read the 300-page judgment or even pause for breath. No need for such inconveniences when you know the truth.
