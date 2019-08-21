Anyone attacking the trial verdict, attacking the appeal decision, or ignoring the facts is recklessly undermining the rule of law. There can be no place for it.

The hands of Cardinal George Pell (Image: AAP/George Anderson)

George Pell remains, as he was yesterday, a convicted paedophile. The unanimous verdict of his jury -- that 20 or so years ago he committed one rape and four indecent acts against two choirboys in St Patrick’s Cathedral -- has been upheld by Victoria’s Court of Appeal.

It took Andrew Bolt a few minutes to declare the court’s decision “appalling” and reject it out of hand, as he did with the jury’s verdict in February. No need to read the 300-page judgment or even pause for breath. No need for such inconveniences when you know the truth.