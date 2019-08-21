A new report shows the extraordinary extent of dependence by Australian universities on Chinese students. But that's just one way in which our addiction to this revenue stream is harming us.

The addiction of Australia's universities -- particularly its major ones -- to revenue from foreign students is creating an array of problems that make it unsustainable for the economy, for our security, for taxpayers and for universities themselves.

A new report from the Centre for Independent Studies -- that's like the Institute of Public Affairs, but with credibility -- strongly makes the case that universities are now at serious risk from any shock to the flow of Chinese students into Australian universities. The report, by Salvatore Babones, details the extraordinary dependence of major universities on foreign students, the ways in which academic standards have been systematically lowered to accommodate it, and the threat that such dependence poses to those institutions.