David Leser's new book isn't a trainwreck, but it's not clear what it actually achieves. Who is this dossier of male awfulness for?

In February of last year, Good Weekend devoted 7000 words to the Me Too movement in an article titled "Women, men and the whole damn thing". For the task of covering one of the biggest social moments in women’s history, the magazine appointed a man: journalist David Leser.

I remember reading half of the article the weekend it came out, confused and a little pissed off, before throwing it away unfinished. At a time when other publications were handing the mic to survivors and taking down abusers, it was a puzzling choice for a magazine of Good Weekend’s stature to instead get a cisgendered man to rehash what had already happened almost six months after everyone else.