The question of which states do and do not require ministers to report child abuse is a complicated one — and it goes all the way to the Vatican.

Should religious ministers face criminal charges if they fail to report allegations of child abuse? This is the question being debated in Victorian Parliament at the moment.

Victoria is all but guaranteed to pass the legislation, but it won't go through without some controversy. Melbourne Archbishop’s Peter Comensoli recently announced he'd rather go to jail than break the confessional seal -- a tenant of Catholic canon law punishable by excommunication.