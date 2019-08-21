Should religious ministers face criminal charges if they fail to report allegations of child abuse? This is the question being debated in Victorian Parliament at the moment.
Victoria is all but guaranteed to pass the legislation, but it won't go through without some controversy. Melbourne Archbishop’s Peter Comensoli recently announced he'd rather go to jail than break the confessional seal -- a tenant of Catholic canon law punishable by excommunication.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.