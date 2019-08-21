Crikey readers discuss the PM's public service agenda and News Corp v children.

Scott Morrison's recent speech to public servants (which Bernard Keane said sounded like "bumping into a New Public Management theorist in the toilets at the footy") was heavy on metaphors but light on substance. But that doesn't meant that that PM doesn't have an agenda in mind for Australia's bureaucratic machine, Crikey readers say. Elsewhere, readers discussed News Corp's deployment (and targetting) of children in its culture wars.

Gregory Bailey writes: I think the reality is that Morrison is a strong authoritarian for whom power is its own reward. Reading extracts from David Crowe’s summary of the shenanigans leading up to Turnbull’s replacement, it is clear Morrison is both cunning and ruthless. Morrison may try and turn the APS to his own will, and will probably succeed with appointments at its top level, though those public servants below the top may react negatively to this extremely partial understanding of their role. Underneath it all, however, we must recognise that the Australian electorate voted him in and that they may be willing to embrace what will be an increasingly authoritarian style.