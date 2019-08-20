Playwriting Australia is an organisation devoted to improving the nation’s scripts. But the drama lately has all been in the board room.

(Image: Unsplash/Rob Laughter)

It must have seemed like a good idea at the time. Playwriting Australia (PWA), the national body for developing playscripts, needed a new artistic director. Acclaimed playwright Lachlan Philpott was looking for a new challenge.

“I came to Playwriting Australia at a time when it was acknowledged that an organisation that works with and for playwrights should also be playwright-led, and there was wide enthusiasm for the potential renewal of the org,” he told Crikey in an email.