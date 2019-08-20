Innocent or guilty? The culture wars often drag children up in waves of confusing messaging from the News Corp commentariat.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg. Image: European Parliament/Flickr

Kids have long been deployed by mainstream media as neutral, innocent and good. Now, they're fair game in the News Corp culture wars. Take for example, the string of attacks against 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg last month, much of which focused on her Asperger's diagnosis. How does that pass muster?

News Corp isn't a monolith, and there may be many answers to this question. In the case of #KidsOffNauru, for instance, the media giant can create genuine change. But the way News Corp views and writes about children is now a moving target.