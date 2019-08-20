In Scott Morrison's view of public service, transparency and integrity are irrelevant — and so are the views of middle Australia, unless they line up with his own.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

What are the major challenges and pressures on the Australian public service in 2019? At a time when the APS faces major scandals like the links between Home Affairs and Crown, the maladministration of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, attacks on media freedom, systematic political interference in the agriculture portfolio, the OneSky debacle, the Paladin scandal, the failure of Closing The Gap, the failure of the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility or the disastrous 2018 audit of the Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity -- what should senior public servants do to improve the performance, integrity and the reputation of the APS?

According to Scott Morrison's speech to them yesterday, keep right on doing what you're doing, only make sure you know the minister is in charge, and make sure you don't have anything to do with lobbyists.