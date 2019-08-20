Don't expect Seven's The Rookie or Nine's This Time Next Year to hang around for long.

(Image: ABC Studios)

Seven debuted 2018 US series The Rookie last night. With 643,000 nationally from 9pm, it looks like it will be ratings dust soon. Nine’s The Block (1.19 million nationally last night) and Seven’s Australia’s Got Talent (1.02 million nationally) kicked off this week’s gripping reality content. Ten stalwarts Have You Been Paying Attention (994,000) and Australian Survivor (985,000) did better among the young demos. Overall it was Nine’s night from Seven and Ten with the ABC at the back of the field.

Karl Stefanovic's This Time Next Year averaged 838,000 compared with 956,000 for the dull debut a weak earlier. In regional areas it was Seven’s night with the 6pm News averaging 596,000, Seven News/Today Tonight with 553,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 396,000, Australia’s Got Talent on 384,000 and Home and Away on 360,000.