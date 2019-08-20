Crikey readers on climate change, political polling and Kerry Stokes' Seven.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

How much of the country does Deputy PM Michael McCormack speak for when he places climate-threatened Pacific neighbours behind Australia's economic interests? Not much, Crikey readers suggest -- though the topic of how to wind down our fossil fuel industry is more complex than some want to admit. Meanwhile, readers waded into the ongoing debate of political polling in Australia, and discussed the career of Seven chairman Kerry Stokes

David Howe writes: Michael McCormack’s logic is premised on the orthodox assertion that our national economic interests are equally shared when it’s abundantly clear the current political economy benefits only the rich. Still, a good old property-owning farmer knows all about entitlement and privilege.