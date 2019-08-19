Australia's history in the Pacific is about imperialist exploitation. Now the government has baldly stated that our economic interests come ahead even of the existence of Pacific island states.

I also get a little bit annoyed when we have people in those sorts of countries pointing the finger at Australia and say we should be shutting down all our resources sector so that, you know, they can continue to survive. Michael McCormack, Deputy Prime Minister of Australia

Australia rejects Pacific calls to commit to genuine action on climate change, tries to gag the leaders of island states on the subject and throws a wad of cash at them to bribe them into compliance. Scott Morrison's climate policy for last week's Pacific Islands Forum? Yes, but he stole it from Labor.