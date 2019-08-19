When you decry the "Americanisation" of Australian political discourse, remember who inspires Fox News' talking points in the first place.

How much blame does Australia share for America’s anti-immigrant hysteria, which culminated in this month’s mass shooting in El Paso? Quite a bit, as our post-Tampa rhetoric has been mediated through Fox News into “stop the invasion”.

That’s the view of New Yorker writer and Fox-focused critic Jane Mayer. On the podcast Pod Save America, Mayer described News Corp in Australia as “maybe even more toxic” than Fox News. Here, she says, News Corp “has tried to profit off anti-immigrant sentiment [and] fan the flames of a sort of xenophobia and kinds of white grievances”.