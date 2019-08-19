One Monday in June, 2004, children looked through the windows on Play School and saw a child going to the fair with her two mums. Conservative politicians and commentators erupted with disgust. The communications minister complained to the ABC, then-prime minister John Howard called the segment "foolish" and conservative lobby groups described the program as "indoctrination".
Fifteen years later, Australian children's TV is among the world's most diverse and most representative. Last year the ABC aired an internationally-award winning program about a transgender child, played by a transgender actor, First Day. This year, co-production Hardball went to air featuring an actor living with cerebral palsy, Mustangs F.C. played out its second season with a diverse cast playing a girls' soccer team, and Bluey has been lauded for its non-stereotypical representation of dads (among other things).
