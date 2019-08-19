Controlling media assets is often more about the power and prestige than the actual dollars. But can Kerry Stokes keep tolerating this?

Kerry Stokes is a billionaire and a hard man who will turn 79 next month, hanging on as executive chairman of Seven West Media.

For the seventh time in a turbulent 24-year stretch in charge of Channel Seven, Stokes has kept himself on the board (and as chairman since 1996) while a CEO has departed. Last Thursday Tim Worner resigned after six years running Seven West Media.