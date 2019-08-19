Last night saw Australia hold onto its one win Ashes lead against England.

(Image: AAP/DEAN LEWINS)

Ten’s Australian Survivor averaged 844,000 last night, but the real survivor started around 1.30am and lasted to 4.30am -- Australia surviving to keep its one win lead in the Ashes test series against England.

The way the Australians struggled to survive without Steve Smith was great TV and made a mockery of the faux survivalist stuff on Ten. The delayed first session saw 647,000 tune in; 743,000 watched the lunch session. Session two was watched by 354,000 and around 184,000 watched play up to the 2am cut-off for ratings. The test audience, along with a very solid 1.51 million for The Block, gave Nine the night.