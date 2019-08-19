Good morning, early birds. There are calls for Australia to increase its military focus in the Pacific ahead of China's growing dominance, and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announces a financial sector 'shake-up'. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

(Image: AAP/DARREN ENGLAND)

NORTHERN DEFENCES

Australia is being urged to test its defences in the north ($) amidst increasingly aggressive Chinese expansion and the US losing its “military primacy” in the Pacific, The Australian reports.

A new report by the University of Sydney’s United States Studies Centre warns of ­“serious threats emerging with disconcerting rapidity”. It says Australia needs to work with its allies to maintain deterrence, recommending it increase stockpiles and acquire land-based strike and denial capabilities, as well as diversify its network of allies. A separate report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, to be released today, calls for a simulated “stress test” ($) involving defence, intelligence and border security agencies to ensure the country is capable of defending itself.