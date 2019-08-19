NORTHERN DEFENCES
Australia is being urged to test its defences in the north ($) amidst increasingly aggressive Chinese expansion and the US losing its “military primacy” in the Pacific, The Australian reports.
A new report by the University of Sydney’s United States Studies Centre warns of “serious threats emerging with disconcerting rapidity”. It says Australia needs to work with its allies to maintain deterrence, recommending it increase stockpiles and acquire land-based strike and denial capabilities, as well as diversify its network of allies. A separate report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, to be released today, calls for a simulated “stress test” ($) involving defence, intelligence and border security agencies to ensure the country is capable of defending itself.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.