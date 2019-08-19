Macquarie Media has threatened to sack Jones if he offends again. But that threat was missing some important details.

Another lot of ratbag comments from Alan Jones, another half-hearted apology.

Jones' spray against Jacinda Arden has landed him another whacking with a wet fish from Macquarie Media management. As Nine’s Sydney Morning Herald reported on the weekend, "Alan Jones' contract will be terminated if he makes any more remarks similar to his demand [that] Prime Minister Scott Morrison confront New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and 'shove a sock down her throat'".